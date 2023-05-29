People gather to pay respects at Missouri Veterans Cemetery near Fort Leonard Wood

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Many gathered to pay their respects at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Fort Leonard Wood on Memorial Day.

“Everybody should take a deep breath and realize what it’s about. Not all hotdogs and hamburgers,“ said Bob Hudson. He served in the United States Air Force from 1971-1975.

He is at the cemetery paying respects to friends buried at the cemetery.

“Howard was a good friend of mine here. He died last year, a year ago in March,” said Hudson.

Hudson wasn’t the only one at the cemetery to pay respects to former friends and family.

“‘I like to come over here and visit my son. My son’s right here,” said Gary Blakovich.

Blakovich served in the United States Army. His son didn’t serve but is buried with family at the cemetery.

“We’ll order pizza, and we have pizza in the grass,“ said Blakovich.

Blakovich attended the ceremony, an honor that he enjoys every Memorial Day.

“I really appreciate the people that came out. Nice, patriotic. They care about other people. I’ve been coming here for a while,“ said Blakovich.

Both Hudson & Brockovich say more people need to reflect.

”I would like to have them display their flags right, and also go around and talk to the veterans,” said Blakovich.

“I hope everybody takes time to give a little prayer,” said Hudson.

