Royals visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series

Kansas City Royals (16-38, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-31, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Josh Staumont (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -213, Royals +178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to start a two-game series.

St. Louis has gone 11-15 at home and 24-31 overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-23 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record in road games and a 16-38 record overall. The Royals have a 4-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.