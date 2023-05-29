Springfield police give tips ahead of the 100 deadly days of summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- The unofficial kickoff to summer brings real concerns for our youngest drivers.

Monday is the first of the 100 deadliest days of summer. It’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teenagers are at the highest risk for deadly car crashes.

“The first thing I always tell my kids when they go out, is be careful,” said Springfield father James Peacock.

Summer is the time for rest and relaxation, but Lieutenant Jeremy Anderson with the Springfield Police Department says it’s also a time of deadly crashes.

“The 100 deadliest days of summer is the time the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the majority of fatal crashes and serious injury crashes with teenage drivers goes up,” said Lt. Anderson.

According to wesavelives.org, an average of 260 teens are killed in car crashes each month during the summer, that’s an increase of 26% compared with the other months of the year. Peacock says that number doesn’t just affect you but also affects others.

“if you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing, you’re gonna cause a lot of problems out there,” said Peacock. “And then you got to live with that guilt. You know, not only do you have to live with it, but then you got other consequences, mothers or fathers or sons or grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins. I mean, this goes on and on and on.”

Teens like Hailey Webster also know the importance of staying focused while behind the wheel.

“I try not to be on my phone,” said Webster. “Make sure you’re looking around, not just staring at one thing. Keep your eyes peeled.”

Driver Katherine Douglas says this time of year makes her drive safer than usual.

“I try especially in the summer to drive as defensively as I can,” said Douglas. “And especially being anytime you’re going to a new area, I think it’s really important to do those things.”

Lt. Anderson says there are simple ways to cut down on distractions not just over the summer, but year-round.

“First and foremost, I think they should put the phone down, you know, turn it on silent or Do Not Disturb mode,” said Lt. Anderson. “Don’t text and drive. Don’t talk and drive on the phone. If you’re going to talk use hands-free. Put all the distractions down what your speed. Speed is a huge contributing factor in serious injury crashes and fatal crashes.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.