Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kennett police officer responded to a business alarm on Sunday night, May 28. The officer was running after a suspect when a physical altercation took place.

According to a release from Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, at around 10:33 p.m., two subjects had fled from the officer on bicycles. After a brief chase, one of the subjects, later identified as 46-year-old James Matthew Hooten, was shot by a Kennett police officer following a physical altercation.

Hooten was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.

The officer was not injured.

The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.