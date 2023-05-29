Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo.

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Kennett, Mo. Sunday night, May 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kennett police officer responded to a business alarm on Sunday night, May 28. The officer was running after a suspect when a physical altercation took place.

According to a release from Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, at around 10:33 p.m., two subjects had fled from the officer on bicycles. After a brief chase, one of the subjects, later identified as 46-year-old James Matthew Hooten, was shot by a Kennett police officer following a physical altercation.

Hooten was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County coroner.

The officer was not injured.

The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
Caught on Camera: Thief steals car from single father in Springfield, Mo.
MGN Online
Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday

Latest News

Dry and partly cloudy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another beautiful day!
Fatal Dune Buggy crash
Woman killed after being thrown from a dune buggy in Phelps County
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
More organizations call on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Michael Tisius
Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield hosting Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who served