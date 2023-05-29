Two juveniles identified as suspects in Arkansas wastewater treatment facility fire

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County authorities have identified two juveniles as suspects involved in a fire at the Sugarloaf Wastewater Treatment facility.

According to Boone County Sheriff Roy Martin, criminal charges against the alleged juveniles are being reviewed, along with continuing follow-up efforts.

Sheriff Martin says there is evidence that led authorities to believe the fire was intentionally set. Authorities say the juveniles are believed to be responsible for other crimes in that area.

In late April, a fire broke out at the plant, damaging it and leading to partially treated wastewater leaking into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.

Repair work on the wastewater treatment plant is in progress.

The Arkansas Department of Health recommends avoiding primary body contact with the water in the area of Lake Bull Shoals, beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the Lake and continuing downstream along East Sugarloaf Creek to the main channel of Bull Shoals Lake. This issue does not affect a drinking water source.

The Sugarloaf Water Board referred us to its attorney. He said he couldn’t comment on when plant repairs would be done or if future contamination will be a problem.

