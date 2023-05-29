Woman killed after being thrown from a dune buggy in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from St. James, Missouri, died Sunday after a dune buggy crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 3:409 on County Road 1140, west of County Road 1090.

The crash happened when a 49-year-old man and 42-year-old Chandra Moffet were driving on the road when the man lost control of the dune buggy. The buggy then went off the side of the road and overturned, throwing Moffet out.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was driving was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is MSHP Troop I’s 10th fatal crash in 2023.

