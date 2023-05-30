‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
MGN Online
Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee....
Man stops for cup of coffee, wins $1 million in lottery
With slightly higher moisture content and weak upper energy, a few showers and storms are...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss rain chances

Latest News

FILE - Pauline Bauer, right, speaks with customers from left, Ron Stevenson, 68, of Jamestown,...
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
With slightly higher moisture content and weak upper energy, a few showers and storms are...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss rain chances
Scattered rain chances this week