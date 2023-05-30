Branson, Mo., man 1 of 3 arrested for death investigation in Cuba, Mo.

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cuba Police Department arrested three suspects, including a Branson, Mo., man wanted in a death investigation dating back to February.

Maurice K. Williams, 22, of Branson, Daeshawn L. Brandon, 22, of St. Louis, and Malik J. Brandon, 24, of Sullivan, face first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and robbery charges related to the death of Mister Z. Halferty, 34, of Union.

On the evening of February 1, the Cuba Police Department received a report of shots fired at Hood Park. They found Halferty dead in his vehicle. He died from several gunshot wounds.

All three arrested remain in the Crawford County Jail.

