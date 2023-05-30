CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate hits downtown Springfield mo. neighborhood

An amusing video caught a Springfield porch pirate as he ran with his T-shirt pulled over his face for a quick getaway on Walnut Street
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An amusing video caught a porch pirate as the suspect ran with his t-shirt pulled over his face for a quick getaway on Walnut Street in Springfield.

KY3 spoke to the victim who says he got away with two customized Volvo car mats on May 9. The suspect is still on the run.

Neighbors in the area say this incident is part of a bigger problem.

“We have bike locks on some of our furniture on the porch and we keep the lights on all the time,” said Kenneth Wilson who lives on Walnut. “I think it’s one of the many symptoms of a larger disease and drugs becoming a problem.

“It takes a lot of nerve to do something like that,” said Sandra Yeckering who lives on Walnut. “We track the packages when we order them so we know the moment they arrive.

Yeckering has had items stolen off her porch herself and says she takes many precautions to avoid porch piracy.

”We do have a neighborhood watch and we’re trying to get more lighting in the area and different things like that,” said Yeckering.

“The porch piracy is not great but it’s not our biggest issue,” said Wilson. “There are some ways that we as a community can help each other and understand people.”

If you know anything about this incident reach out to Springfield Police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
MGN Online
Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
Caught on Camera: Thief steals car from single father in Springfield, Mo.
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate hits downtown Springfield mo. neighborhood
On Your Side: Not all public pools in the Ozarks are routinely inspected
Springfield National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2023
Memorial Day Ceremony held at Springfield National Cemetery
Memorial Day Ceremony held at Springfield National Cemetery