CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate hits downtown Springfield mo. neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An amusing video caught a porch pirate as the suspect ran with his t-shirt pulled over his face for a quick getaway on Walnut Street in Springfield.

KY3 spoke to the victim who says he got away with two customized Volvo car mats on May 9. The suspect is still on the run.

Neighbors in the area say this incident is part of a bigger problem.

“We have bike locks on some of our furniture on the porch and we keep the lights on all the time,” said Kenneth Wilson who lives on Walnut. “I think it’s one of the many symptoms of a larger disease and drugs becoming a problem.

“It takes a lot of nerve to do something like that,” said Sandra Yeckering who lives on Walnut. “We track the packages when we order them so we know the moment they arrive.

Yeckering has had items stolen off her porch herself and says she takes many precautions to avoid porch piracy.

”We do have a neighborhood watch and we’re trying to get more lighting in the area and different things like that,” said Yeckering.

“The porch piracy is not great but it’s not our biggest issue,” said Wilson. “There are some ways that we as a community can help each other and understand people.”

If you know anything about this incident reach out to Springfield Police.

