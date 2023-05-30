City of Branson, Mo., closes popular waterfall trail following sanitary spill

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson closed a popular trail while utility crews clean a sanitary spill from an overflowing manhole in the area.

The Waterfall Trail is located at the entrance of Westgate Resort at 2201 Roark Valley Road. A resident discovered the spill on Sunday.

Standard operating procedures for a sanitary spill began immediately on May 28. The process included contacting the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

