Motorcyclist dies in crash in Mountain Home, Ark.

May. 30, 2023
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Mountain Home.

Police identified the victim as Mary Vavruska, 64, of Mountain Home.

Officers responded to the crash on College Street on Monday around noon. Investigators say rider Vavruska crashed into a vehicle that pulled out in front of hers while making a turn.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries.

