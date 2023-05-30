Police arrest 1 for attempted robbery at Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted in an attempted robbery at a Springfield e-gaming business.

Officers responded to Contender Esports near the intersection of National and Battlefield around 4 p.m.

Police say the man walked into the store with what is believed to be a toy gun. The clerk confronted the man. To avoid a confrontation, the clerk gave the man a shirt. He then left the business.

Police arrested the man a short time after he left.

