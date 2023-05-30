Police monitoring bear encounter in Salem, Mo.

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Salem (Mo.) Police Department is closely monitoring a situation regarding a bear.

Police say the bear was last seen heading north, out of Salem, near Rolla Road. Several residents witnessed the bear.

Police remind you if you encounter a bear to notify the police. Never try to feed or interact with the bear.

