Police monitoring bear encounter in Salem, Mo.

Courtesy: Salem, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Salem, Mo. Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Salem (Mo.) Police Department is closely monitoring a situation regarding a bear.

Police say the bear was last seen heading north, out of Salem, near Rolla Road. Several residents witnessed the bear.

Police remind you if you encounter a bear to notify the police. Never try to feed or interact with the bear.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
MGN Online
Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee....
Man stops for cup of coffee, wins $1 million in lottery
With slightly higher moisture content and weak upper energy, a few showers and storms are...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss rain chances

Latest News

Big changes in Branson’s city government after the city administrator was put on administrative...
City of Branson, Mo., closes popular waterfall trail following sanitary spill
With slightly higher moisture content and weak upper energy, a few showers and storms are...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-and-miss rain chances
Scattered rain chances this week
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Mountain Home, Ark.