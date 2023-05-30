Social security beneficiaries in Springfield worry debt limit default could stall vital income

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy approach a move to raise the United States’ debt limit, recipients of social security worry a possible default could halt those badly needed benefits.

Analysts predict a failure to pass a debt limit increase in time for the Treasury Department’s deadline of June 5 cause the United States to default on its debt, triggering a financial calamity that would ripple across world economies.

Beneficiaries said they are concerned about even a brief delay in social security benefits outside Springfield’s Social Security Administration building, which is the primary source of income for Missourians like Springfield native Diane Withe.

“I don’t get any other benefits,” Withe said as she arrived at the Springfield Social Security Administration offices Tuesday. “If [these benefits] were delayed, I don’t know what I do. I’d have no place else to go.”

Such a delay in benefits would more heavily and immediately impact the elderly, as nearly 9-out-of-10 seniors receive social security benefAccording to the Social Security Administration, those whose benefits also account for roughly 30% of all the income for Americans over the age of retirement.

Financial experts warn consumers to prepare for social security delays, expect volatility in U.S.-issued bonds, and resist the temptation to overinvest in a market lull.

“If you’re really worried about your tight budget, take time to just sit there and look at it,” Gallagher said. “There’s got to be ways to save money. What’s hurt people who are on fixed incomes the most is inflation right now -- and there’s really nothing we can do about that.”

GOP Leaders are trying to muster support for a deal that has been worked out between Congress and the White House. Republican leaders who support the deal are set to hold a press conference Tuesday night but are facing opposition from a hard-line faction of the party.

