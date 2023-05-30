Springfield city leaders traveling to Texas for ideas regarding vacant homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vacant houses are a serious issue in Springfield, serious enough that city leaders will travel all the way to Texas for a conference on formulating a plan to fight the problem.

“It makes me sad,” said Springfield resident Karen Lane. “Makes me very sad. ”It’s a little scary at times. Because the vagrants and the homeless come in, and they’ll stay in [the houses]. And I’ve had one caught on fire over here.”

Lane isn’t alone in her fears of living next to a vacant property in Springfield. Her neighbors agree.

“It’s the kind of thing you can’t control. You kind of feel like it’s beyond your reach.,” said another Springfield resident Cameron Cook. “And you can’t make a positive impact. When surrounding properties are not taken care of the way you will take care of yours. It’s, it can be discouraging”

This problem isn’t new either. Springfield’s Building Development Services department processed nearly 18,000 nuisance-related code enforcement cases between January 2015 and December 2021. City Officials like chairperson for the neighborhood advisory council Becky Volz say it’s time to attack the problem.

“We have foreclosures, abandonment, out-of-state property owners, the houses are empty, the homeless feel like that they can stay there because nobody else is staying there,” said Volz. “I’ve had that told to me by some homeless people. So they go in. And next thing we know, it’s a squatter house collecting all kinds of things. And activity that is criminal activity, unsavory activity, and it just affects the neighborhood terribly.”

Thats why she and five other Springfield officials are headed to Austin in November to arm themselves for a fight.

“I hope to network with communities that have been through this and have come up with some solutions, I want to know what other people have determined that can be done, I’m hoping that we can learn some timelines that we can do differently in our city,” said Volz.

City leaders from Columbia, St. Louis County, and the states of Indiana and Ohio will also send teams to Texas.

It’s not unique to the Midwest, but it will be interesting,” said Volz. “Maybe similar culture, dealing with the people in the Midwest might be different than dealing with people on the coastal areas.”

The conference will take place from November 7-10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.