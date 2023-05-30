On Your Side: Your town or neighborhood might have rules on door-to-door sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Your Side warns you about door-to-door offers. It’s that time of the year when you might be asked to listen to a sales pitch or two from a stranger.

Greene County Assessor Brent Johnson says a homeowner called him and said two men were going door-to-door and impersonating workers from his office. The two men said they wanted to take measurements of the home. It’s a common scheme for crooks to try to get inside. Assessors don’t really do that.

“We are typically only handling the outside of your house. I don’t want citizens out there to think we’re trying to gain entry into homes which we don’t do. We only take care of the exterior of the houses. If you want us to come inside, it’s an appointment that you make in advance,” said Johnson.

Plus, workers wear an official badge and drive this car.

Regarding door-to-door sales, remember you don’t have to respond. Some cities like Springfield, Nixa, and Ozark require businesses to have what’s known as a peddler’s license, and those usually have rules on what time of the day they can knock. Some Homeowners Associations do not allow solicitors at all.

If you decide to answer the door, here are three things to remember

Get a business card. That way, you can do homework on the person and the business.

Take note if they’re not in a uniform or have a marked car.

Finally, a good deal today should be a good deal tomorrow. Do not fall for high-pressure sales tactics.

As for the couple approached by the fake assessors, they filed a police report.

“They were pretty wise that they did not look very trustworthy. So they refused entry to their home and called our office for more information,” said Johnson.

If you don’t feel safe, call the police.

If you live somewhere that requires a peddler’s license, the salesperson should show you proof of their license. If you have a bad experience, call your city hall. Several complaints could result in a revoked license.

