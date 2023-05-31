Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: How to catch fish from the bank

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

Week of May 31, 2023:

Bull Shoals Lake The fish are still biting on topwater early in the morning. Then switch to jigs on flat points, working them 15-25 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake The spinner bait is getting bites up in the rivers where the water is colored. Later use a drop shot on flat points in 25-30 feet of water.

Stockton Lake Use a deep diving crankbait on ledge rock banks and bluff ends. Also, throwing a Zara Spook on flat points early in the morning is seeing success.

Lake of the Ozarks Follow the shade in the morning with a Whopper Plopper, then switch to a 5/16 jig around docks and brush piles.

GOOD LUCK!

Missouri Department of Conservation Fishing Spots: https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/where-fish

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Rain could happen anywhere, but the best chance of storms today is west of Highway 63.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More slow-moving storms today
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to catch fish from the bank
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Games times announced for 4 Arkansas Razorbacks football games
O-Zone: Phil Hodge talks Kickapoo's first Final Four appearance since 2002
O-Zone: Kickapoo girls soccer players excited for Final Four