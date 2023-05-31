CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.

Adrian DeWayne Henagan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49(Springfield Police Department)

Be on the lookout for this week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive. Springfield police say he’s considered armed, and dangerous. Adrian DeWayne Henagan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Officers describe Henagan as 6′ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has an angel, and praying hands tattooed on his left arm and the phrase, ‘Only god can judge me’ on his back. Police say the 49-year-old also wears glasses. Henagan has ties to Arkansas, but detectives believe he’s in Greene County.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts him behind bars.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
