Endangered SILVER Advisory: Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

Bobby W. Steward, 83, disappeared on Wednesday morning from an area on Route W in Clinton.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Henry County Sheriff’s issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Bobby W. Steward, 83, disappeared on Wednesday morning from an area on Route W in Clinton. Steward has Alzheimer’s. He drives a white 2018 Ram 1500 with Missouri license plate 6DDA54.

If you see him, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency ol the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at (660) 885-5587.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

