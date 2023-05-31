Endangered SILVER Advisory: Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Henry County Sheriff’s issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Bobby W. Steward, 83, disappeared on Wednesday morning from an area on Route W in Clinton. Steward has Alzheimer’s. He drives a white 2018 Ram 1500 with Missouri license plate 6DDA54.

If you see him, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency ol the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at (660) 885-5587.

