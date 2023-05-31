Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.

Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.”

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination. Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Family: Body of missing Cassville, Mo., doctor located in Arkansas
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
porch pirate
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate hits downtown Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
Rain could happen anywhere, but the best chance of storms today is west of Highway 63.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More slow-moving storms today
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

Surveillance video captures the moment a dog saves his younger brother from a coyote attack....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz listens during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2023, in...
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Summer rashes
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video