Games times announced for 4 Arkansas Razorbacks football games

KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (University of Arkansas/KY3) - The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off the 2023 season inside War Memorial Stadium in their first meeting against Western Carolina.

The school set a game time for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on SECN+/ESPN+.

The Razorbacks will play their first of six home games inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium vs. Kent State at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on SEC Network. It’ll be the first meeting between the Hogs and the Flashes. Wrapping up their two-game homestand, Arkansas hosts BYU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on ESPN2. The Cougars will make their first trip to Fayetteville.

Pittman’s Razorbacks are also set to play home games vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 21), Auburn (Nov. 11), Florida International (Nov. 18), and the Battle Line Rivalry vs. Missouri in the season finale at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, on CBS. Arkansas’ road schedule features LSU (Sept. 23), the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M held in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Sept. 30), and games at Ole Miss (Oct. 7), Alabama (Oct. 14) and Florida (Nov. 4).

Arkansas 2023 Football Schedule

Date – Opponent – Time (TV)

Sept. 2 – Western Carolina – 3 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+)

Sept. 9 – Kent State – 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 16 – BYU – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 23 – at LSU – TBA

Sept. 30 – vs. Texas A&M – TBA

Oct. 7 – at Ole Miss – TBA

Oct. 14 – at Alabama – TBA

Oct. 21 – Mississippi State – TBA

Nov. 4 – at Florida – TBA

Nov. 11 – Auburn – TBA

Nov. 18 – Florida International – TBA

Nov. 24 – Missouri – 3 p.m. (CBS)

