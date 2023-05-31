Guns N’ Roses, Alice in Chains to perform at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guns N’ Roses, an iconic rock band, already announced they will perform at Kauffman Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, earlier this year.

Today, the band announced that Alice in Chains, a hard rock band popular in the 90s, will be the band’s special guests and perform alongside the band at Kauffman Stadium.

The band also announced all of the artists who will appear as special guests in the North American leg of their world tour, including: Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, The Warning, Dirty Honey and Alice in Chains.

Country music star Jake Owen will also perform at the K this summer after the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins July 29.

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will also have a star-studded summer with performances from Luke Combs on June 10, two consecutive performances from Taylor Swift on July 7 and 8, Ed Sheeran and Khalid on August 5 and Beyoncé on Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.