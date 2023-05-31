Guns N’ Roses, Alice in Chains to perform at Kauffman Stadium

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri at Kauffman Stadium September 23,...
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri at Kauffman Stadium September 23, 2023 at 6 p.m.(Katarina Benzova | Live Nation)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guns N’ Roses, an iconic rock band, already announced they will perform at Kauffman Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, earlier this year.

Today, the band announced that Alice in Chains, a hard rock band popular in the 90s, will be the band’s special guests and perform alongside the band at Kauffman Stadium.

The band also announced all of the artists who will appear as special guests in the North American leg of their world tour, including: Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, The Warning, Dirty Honey and Alice in Chains.

Country music star Jake Owen will also perform at the K this summer after the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins July 29.

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will also have a star-studded summer with performances from Luke Combs on June 10, two consecutive performances from Taylor Swift on July 7 and 8, Ed Sheeran and Khalid on August 5 and Beyoncé on Sept. 18.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Rain could happen anywhere, but the best chance of storms today is west of Highway 63.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More slow-moving storms today
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.

Latest News

A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Summer rashes
What's Going Around: Summer rashes
Rain could happen anywhere, but the best chance of storms today is west of Highway 63.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More slow-moving storms today
Spotty but beneficial rain