Missouri farmers optimistic this summer after record drought in 2022

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The record drought in Missouri in 2022 put many farmers in challenging situations. Coupled with high prices on nearly everything, some farmers abandoned the business.

Traves Merrick, a cattleman in Miller, Mo., said it is not all gloom and doom like a year ago. He said farmers have an optimistic attitude after record droughts for farmers last year in Missouri.

“We’ve had several obstacles thrown at us,” said Merrick. “Last year’s drought was pretty rough.”

He said last year, high prices and drought kept everyone hurting.

“I don’t always ask what it costs; I do what’s necessary,” said Merrick.

Merrick said diesel and fertilizer prices haven’t been as bad as last year. But recently, when they cut their hay, they only got half of what they did in 2022.

“You can try to budget all you want on a farm, and it seems like anytime you plan, there are so many unplanned costs with things with inflation, breakdowns,” said Merrick.

Merrick said he feels for the farmers who had to sell out but hopes everyone who stayed in is prepared for some relief this summer.

“I think the general outlook is pretty good,” said Merrick. “Cattle prices are coming up, corn prices are kind of easing back a little bit, so I think there’s some optimism to be had right there.”

Merrick said he doesn’t expect beef prices to go down and hopes for no sharp increases.

