The murder trial of former Missouri State Instructor to resume Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The murder trial of a Springfield man accused of killing a retired Missouri State professor is scheduled to pick back up Wednesday morning.

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into Marc Cooper’s home and stabbing him to death in August 2016. He’s also accused of cutting Cooper’s wife as she tried to stop the assault.

Nancy Cooper is the state’s most prominent witness and the only survivor of the attack. She described, in great detail, how she and her husband tried to fight off Gutting. She explained to the judge that Gutting grabbed her by the arm and said, “I don’t want to hurt you but I’ll kill you if I have to. This is between me and him.”

The defense’s case relies on medical experts. The court ordered Dr. James Reynolds to assess Gutting’s mental state at the time of the crime.

Dr. Reynolds says he found Gutting to be mentally stable at the time of their meeting. But his schizophrenia likely caused delusions that caused the stabbing.

In addition to Gutting’s diagnosed mental illness, we learned that he chronically abuses alcohol and in the past had ‘huffed’ nitrous oxide.

Dr. Reynold’s testified that both could have had a “lasting effect” that could have permanently altered his mental state which could have “contributed” to the crime.

However, prosecutors argue his drunken state and jealousy over not being considered for Cooper’s old position is what fueled the murder.

Gutting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The court is expecting to hear from one more mental health expert on behalf of the defense followed by closing arguments.

The judge will decide the outcome after the trial.

