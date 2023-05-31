Mike Pence to launch campaign for president

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own campaigns for the White House, including Pence who is expected to launch his campaign in June. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.

His team sees early-voting Iowa as critical to his potential path to victory and advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively for the state’s conservative, Evangelical Christian voters. The campaign is expected to lean heavily on town halls and retail stops aimed at showcasing Pence’s personality as he tries to emerge from former President Donald Trump’s shadow.

The week will be a busy one for GOP announcements. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to launch his campaign Tuesday evening at a town hall event in New Hampshire and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce on June 7 in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Rain could happen anywhere, but the best chance of storms today is west of Highway 63.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More slow-moving storms today
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
A mother in Hawaii is in custody after officials said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter...
Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage