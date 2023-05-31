SEE THE SCHEDULE: Missouri State University’s Tent Theatre returns for summer run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With the theme “Over the Top,” Missouri State’s Tent Theatre audiences can expect a season full of exceptional talent and fun.

This will be the first full season in the new John Goodman Amphitheatre, and the facility will bring exciting new elements to the productions. Mark Templeton, managing director of theatre and dance at Missouri State University, is excited for audiences to experience Tent Theatre’s new home.

”People will see the same great entertainment as they did before in the old tent, but now they will be in a much safer environment,” Templeton said. “The facility is much more accessible to people with mobility needs, and it provides a fresh way to experience live theatre.”

About the shows: The lineup features two musicals and one play.

Anything Goes , June 24-24 and July 1 – All aboard the ocean liner S.S. American from New York to London. Prepare for delightful songs from Cole Porter in this newly updated version of “Anything Goes.”

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, July 7-8 and 10-14 –A supernatural hellhound prowls around the Baskerville estate, striking down generations of the family’s male heirs. Behind silly disguises and accents, plot twists and laughing, the identity of the diabolical killer is revealed.

The Prom , July 21-22 and 24-29 – Based on a true story, this vibrant new musical celebrates the unifying power of love.

Performance times and ticket information:

All shows start at 8 p.m. at the John Goodman Amphitheatre.

With the opening of the new amphitheater, Tent Theatre will not raise ticket prices. Showgoers can expect the same pricing structure as last year.

There are season and single, standard, and premium tickets, as well as group rates.

“Tent Theatre prides itself for being an economically accessible place to experience live theatre,” Templeton said. “Bring your family and friends and be a part of our community’s tradition.”

Tickets are now on sale, and you can purchase:

Tent Reunion

All Tent Theatre and theatre and dance alums are invited to a Tent Theatre reunion at 12 p.m. on June 24. Lunch will be served, followed by a tour of the new amphitheater. Special ticket prices and seating will be available. For more information and to register, contact the Alumni Association at 417-836-5654.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.