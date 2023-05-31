What’s Going Around: Summer rashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The best way to beat the heat in the Ozrks is to hit the water, whether that’s a pool, the lake, or even a sprinkler. However, a fun time can turn uncomfortable quickly if a few important steps aren’t taken.

“We see a lot of heat rash during the summer, we also see a lot of fungal rashes because people are sweating more,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy.

Griessel said a skin rash can be a wrench in summer plans quickly.

“I think the biggest thing is being sure that we’re getting out of a wet swimsuit as soon as we can after we’re finished, changing wet clothes, and frequently changing our socks in wet shoes.”

Griessel said that can lead to a fungal rash.

“It’s a it’s a flat rash, it’s red, it can be somewhat itchy,” said Griessel. “You’ll see it in the feet, you’ll see it underneath the arms, you’ll see it in folds of skin. It becomes itchy and a steroid cream won’t treat it, cortisone cream might help with the itch, but you really need an over the counter or prescription fungle cream.”

Griessel says you also have to be careful of sweat too.

“Heat rash is very common,” said Griessel. “You’ll get kind of a papular, raised, red rash that’s somewhat itchy, you can put a cold compresses on that. Over the counter. hydrocortisone is always an okay option to try, those are usually less potent. Again, if a rash is present for seven to 10 days, and it’s not getting better with what you’re doing at home, that’s really the time to just contact your primary care physician for them to take a look at it.”

Griessel said it’s also time to call your doctor if your rash is blistery, with surrounding redness and pain.

