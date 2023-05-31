On Your Side: Watch for your Zoom settlement email

(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we often say, it pays to watch On Your Side.

It is time to collect your money if you participated in a Zoom settlement in 2021. If you filed a claim, look for an email in your inbox. Expect a payment of around $30.

Go to the bottom of the email where it says claim payment. It will then take you to a screen to choose a payment method. You can do a virtual Mastercard, Amazon card, direct deposit, Venmo, PayPal, or a paper check. After that, you should get your money in a few days.

The lawsuit is over privacy and security issues. Zoom denies the allegations but agreed to pay an $85 million settlement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

