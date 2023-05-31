On Your Side: What to Buy in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The deals are hot in June.

First Aid Kit

Summertime fun can mean cuts, scrapes, and bruises. If you don’t have one, now’s a good time to buy a first aid kit. June is a great month to stock up on first aid supplies like bandages, ointments, gauze pads, and other emergency health essentials.

Go to the Movies

While you’re healing, head to the movies. The summer is the perfect time to see a film on the big screen. Many movie theaters offer discounted tickets in June and continue throughout the summer.

Small Appliances

It’s wedding season. Besides Black Friday, now is the best time to buy small appliances. Perhaps, think ahead and get some Christmas shopping done. Save on cookware, blenders, and air fryers.

Fishing and Boating Sales

Reel in the savings. June 3 kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week. You’ll find deals on the casting essentials. You’ll save a whopper. A few places let you fish for free or at a discounted price.

Stock Up on Tea

National Ice Tea Day is June 10. Buy bags, mixes, and premade.

Father’s Day Deals

Father’s Day is June 18. Save 20-50 percent on tools and outdoor equipment, and clothes.

June is National Dairy Month so you can expect sales on products like milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, cream cheese, and whipped cream all month.

While you’re at the grocery store, buy fresh fruits and veggies. Take advantage of the many “in-season” produce.

