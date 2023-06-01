Athletes of the Week: Colin Kelley, Rylan Michel, Tanner Grant - Nixa baseball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

To say Nixa’s trip to the baseball final four this week is a long time coming is an understatement.

The Eagles are in the state semifinals for the first time since 1974.

“It’s been a lot of fun, this group has been exciting all year,” said Nixa Head Coach Logan Hughes.

“Really been a dream – we fell short last year and wanted to come back and make history,” said junior Rylan Michel.

In order to make more history, the Eagles will stick to what’s worked this season.

“Honestly, that’s how we’ve gotten to this point offensively is our speed,” Hughes said.

Michel is one that coach Logan Hughes looks at for speed.

