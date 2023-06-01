Athletes of the Week: Colin Kelley, Rylan Michel, Tanner Grant - Nixa baseball

Nixa Baseball
Nixa Baseball(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

To say Nixa’s trip to the baseball final four this week is a long time coming is an understatement.

The Eagles are in the state semifinals for the first time since 1974.

“It’s been a lot of fun, this group has been exciting all year,” said Nixa Head Coach Logan Hughes.

“Really been a dream – we fell short last year and wanted to come back and make history,” said junior Rylan Michel.

In order to make more history, the Eagles will stick to what’s worked this season.

“Honestly, that’s how we’ve gotten to this point offensively is our speed,” Hughes said.

Michel is one that coach Logan Hughes looks at for speed.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
A few scattered storms are possible Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Chances Stick Around
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

Athletes of the Week - Nixa baseball trio
O-Zone: Licking 4, Barstow 1
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: How to catch fish from the bank
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Games times announced for 4 Arkansas Razorbacks football games