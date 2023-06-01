BLEED RED: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks offers free Springfield Cardinals tickets for donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is calling up all Springfield Cardinals fans to save lives during the month-long Bleed Red promotion.

The Bleed Red event for 2023 is for the entire month of June at all CBCO donor centers and mobile blood drives. Bleed Red is one of CBCO’s largest blood drives, and it occurs during the summer to help ensure a strong summer blood supply to help Southwest Missouri patients.

“Thanks to the support of the Springfield Cardinals, we are able to make this summer incentive available to many more donors this year,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “It’s important for people to give on a regular basis rather than waiting until there’s a blood shortage or emergency. A simple act of kindness today can help save lives in a tragedy tomorrow.”

Successful donors at the Springfield or Joplin Donor Center or any mobile drive in Missouri during June will receive a three-quarter sleeve Springfield Cardinals baseball T-shirt and two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game while supplies last.

“Our 19-year partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has played a vital role in saving lives of Southwest Missouri patients. We are proud to partner with CBCO again this year for a month-long Bleed Red Blood Drive to make a difference in the community,” said Springfield Cardinals Dan Reiter, Vice President and General Manager.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. For more information about the event and to schedule an appointment, go online at https://www.cbco.org/baseball/ or call 417-237-5006.

