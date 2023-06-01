Boswell Aquatic Center in Lebanon, Mo., to open Saturday

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Boswell Aquatic Center in Lebanon opens Saturday.

“Pools are always a fun, fun deal,” said John Shelton, the Lebanon Parks Director.

He says while others have been facing staffing shortages, they’ve been lucky.

”Especially when you compare to some of the other communities around that have to rotate pools and cut hours and things like that simply because they don’t have enough staffing. So we’ve been very fortunate,” said Shelton.

Pool-goers can expect some work over the next couple of years.

”It’s about time for a major renovation. Again, it really needs a zero entry and, and some other things to keep it updated with what the community and what citizens want,” said Shelton.

Admission is $4 for anyone above three years old.

