Consumer Reports: Can police ask for your doorbell video?

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As video doorbells and home security cameras grow in popularity, police departments are increasingly asking for homeowners’ videos. But can they get it without your permission? Consumer Reports breaks down the ways law enforcement can access your videos.

Compare video doorbells

Whether you’re on the lookout for porch pirates, wild animals, or car thieves, a video doorbell or security camera can come in handy. Law enforcement agencies are taking notice.

The Ring app has a neighborhood watch-style social network called “Neighbors.” Law enforcement uses that network in order to request videos from users.

Ring now has more than 2,500 partnerships with local law enforcement agencies. But the program has come under fire by some social justice and digital rights groups who feel it unfairly targets communities of color.

So if the police ask for your video, do you have to give it to them? Consumer Reports says, legally, no.

If police ask for your footage, you can choose to share it with them or you can simply ignore the request.

If you don’t share the video, Ring says it won’t give law enforcement access to your cameras, your videos, or any of your personal information. And police never have access to a live feed of your Ring cameras.

But police can still get the video without your consent. If your footage is stored in the cloud on manufacturers’ servers, police can get it in two ways: through a search warrant or a subpoena, or they can cite a federal law that allows manufacturers to share footage in a potentially life-threatening emergency.

If the footage is stored locally on your camera, police may have to come to you directly to request it or serve a warrant.

If you have a Ring camera, you can opt out of receiving requests for your footage from law enforcement. In the Ring app’s control center settings, scroll down to public safety and toggle off Request for Assistance Email Notifications.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A few storms are forecast Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Friday
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

About 35 officers from Springfield, Ozark, Greene County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Special Olympics Torch Run held by Springfield-area law enforcement officers before Summer Games this weekend in Columbia
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
City pool in Lebanon, Mo., opens with plenty of lifeguards.
Boswell Aquatic Center in Lebanon, Mo., to open Saturday
Can police get your doorbell video?
Springfield's mayor discusses challenges ahead for the city