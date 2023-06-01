Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in Inman on Wednesday. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property when she became trapped by a tractor while trying to fix a mechanical issue.

Ruff was trapped against an object and died. Her husband was wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

“Please keep the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ruff in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states
Widely scattered storms should develop by early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is expected, but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Need rain? We’ve got another chance today.

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
Pearl is a five month old Pit bull, Catahoula mix
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for sightings of this lost Pit bull mix puppy