Crash kills two motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a motorcycle crash on Missouri 248 Wednesday night killed a man and a teenager both from Cassville.

Troopers say Rylan Wilson’s motorcycle ran off the highway around 8:30 p.m. Wilson and a 14-year-old were thrown from the motorcycle after it hit an embankment.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson, 19, was taken to a Springfield hospital where he later died.

This is Troop D’s 42nd and 43rd fatalities for 2023.

