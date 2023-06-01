Crash kills two motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.

MGN Online
MGN Online(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a motorcycle crash on Missouri 248 Wednesday night killed a man and a teenager both from Cassville.

Troopers say Rylan Wilson’s motorcycle ran off the highway around 8:30 p.m. Wilson and a 14-year-old were thrown from the motorcycle after it hit an embankment.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson, 19, was taken to a Springfield hospital where he later died.

This is Troop D’s 42nd and 43rd fatalities for 2023.

