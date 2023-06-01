Drury University launches $50 million “Fortify the Future’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Drury University announced the launch of the Fortify the Future campaign, aiming to raise $50 million.

The campaign coincides with Drury’s upcoming 150th anniversary this Fall and will prioritize four critical areas:

Student Success: scholarships and program support.

Endowment: scholarships, professorships, program support, coaching positions, etc.

Heritage Buildings: updated living and learning spaces.

Catalyst Fund: campaign seed funding.

“Over the last 150 years, Drury University has prepared over 40,000 graduates for leadership roles, contributing to nearly every aspect of society. We are passionate about student success in and beyond the classroom,” said Drury University President John Beuerlein ‘75. “This mission is vitally important and would not have been possible without the financial support of alumni and friends of the university. Now, as we look forward to our next 150 years, I invite you to join our mission and “Fortify the Future” for Drury University!”

The quiet phase of the campaign began in July 2022. Since that time, Drury has raised almost $24 million toward the $50 million goal. This successful start is thanks to the generosity and commitment of several alumni, parents, friends, foundations and grants. But as Marie Muhvic, executive vice president for University Advancement, says, it will take continued commitment to get to the finish line by May 31, 2027.

“A group of our Stalwart donors has stepped forward to make their early commitments, and now the real work begins,” said Muhvic. “We have set an ambitious fundraising goal, especially for Student Success, as our students are at the forefront of all we do. Last year, most Drury students received scholarships or financial aid, and we aim to continue that momentum, providing opportunities for the brightest and most deserving students with scholarships and investments in high-demand programs.”

Drury will celebrate its 150th year on September 25, 2023. In honor of this milestone, special donor recognition opportunities will be available. All new gifts and commitments to support the campaign priorities from June 1, 2023, through September 25, 2024, will be recognized on an iconic landmark on Drury’s historic campus at the following levels:

“Participation in giving to the campaign at all levels is important,” said Muhvic. “We extend a heartfelt invitation to our esteemed alumni, cherished friends, supportive parents, and valued community members to unite in this collective effort and contribute to the transformation of Drury’s future. Together, let us fortify Drury’s legacy and empower generations to come.”

For more information or to make a gift to Fortify the Future, please go to drury.edu/fortify. You can find information about the 150th celebrations at Drury.edu/150.

