Endangered SILVER Advisory: Branson Police Department searching for man reported missing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing on Thursday.

After midnight, Nathan L. Rowe, 64, disappeared from 300 Golf View Drive. He is visiting family in the area. Police believe he walked away from the home.

Rowe has Alzheimer’s. Investigators say he is 5′7″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a blue shirt with “West Virginia lettering.

If you see Rowe, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.

