Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hammerhead worm sightings will likely be on the increase across Arkansas as they grow common this time of year.

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture says the worms can be toxic to humans and pets.

Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved north.

Sharp County Extension Office Agent Cody Stroud said the hammerhead worms have some characteristics to look for.

“The most distinct characteristic of them is their broad-shaped head. They have a distinct line down their side, but mainly that big head, you can tell the difference between them and an earthworm,” Stroud said.

If you come across a hammerhead worm, Stroud explained, you shouldn’t hesitate to kill it.

“You need to wear gloves and go ahead and kill it. Don’t chop it with your garden hoe cause it will make one into two. You can take salt and vinegar in a sandwich bag and freeze it overnight. That will kill it,” he said.

