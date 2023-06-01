Jackson Mahomes’ attorney submits motion to file documents under seal

File - Jackson Mahomes appears in court on May 17, 2023.
File - Jackson Mahomes appears in court on May 17, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes’ attorney has submitted a “motion to file documents under seal.”

The court document doesn’t reveal much, but does say that Jackson Mahomes -- via his attorney -- is requesting that the court issue an order that will allow him “to file a Motion and Affidavit under seal” pursuant to state statutes.

Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant.

He has been charged with three felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

