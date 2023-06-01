Kobe Brown enters NBA in draft

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University All-Southeastern Conference Forward, and 4-year starter, Kobe Brown is ending his career with the University.

Brown penned a letter to the Columbia Daily Tribune explaining his decision.

“The NBA means everything to me. Obviously, it’s everyone’s dream to play in the NBA as a kid, but only a few of us get the chance to.”

“I’m so thankful to have helped bring the roar back to Mizzou Arena. Being able to give the fans something to be excited about is something I’ll always treasure.”

Kobe Brown

The 6-foot-8 Huntsville, Alabama native declared for the NBA Draft in April, though he had maintained his eligibility with Mizzou until his recent announcement. Brown participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and did multiple workouts for NBA teams.

Brown enjoyed his strongest season in 2022-23. He’s been called one of the most prolific Mizzou players this century.

Most draft analysts project Brown to be selected in the early-to-mid second round. If a team chooses him he’ll become Mizzou’s 1st NBA draft pick since Denver chose Michael Porter Jr. at #14 in the 2018 NBA draft.

