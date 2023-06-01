Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for sightings of this lost Pit bull mix puppy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost puppy that is likely too scared to come to anyone except her owner.

Pearl is a five month old Catahoula, Pitbull mix puppy. Her owner has had her since she was born and is asking everyone to please keep an eye out for her.

Chloe Baker tells us, “she went missing on Friday night. My mom was dog sitting her because we were at the lake and she got out the front door on her and she just ran away. They all went running after her and they almost had ahold of her but something scared her and she ran off and bolted away and they’ve been looking for her, a lot.”

So far, with no luck. Pearl went missing around Pythian and Delaware in Springfield behind O’Reilly’s.

They’ve posted her every day on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and there was a possible sighting by the raildroad tracks at Glenstone and Chestnut on Memorial Day. Unfortunately, by the time Chloe got there, the dog was gone.

Chloe doesn’t think someone picked Pearl up since she’s very people shy and is likely in survival mode now. She says it’s painful to think of her pup, scared and running.

“I think she is probably still running. She’s kind of scared of everything and isn’t keen on going up to people. It’s hard. We were at the lake with my grandparents so I wasn’t able to look for her and I just feel useless, like I wasn’t able to do anything.”

If you see Pearl or know anything, you can contact Chloe at the link below.

