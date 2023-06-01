Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for sightings of this lost Pit bull mix puppy

By Leigh Moody
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost puppy that is likely too scared to come to anyone except her owner.

Pearl is a five month old Catahoula, Pitbull mix puppy. Her owner has had her since she was born and is asking everyone to please keep an eye out for her.

Chloe Baker tells us, “she went missing on Friday night. My mom was dog sitting her because we were at the lake and she got out the front door on her and she just ran away. They all went running after her and they almost had ahold of her but something scared her and she ran off and bolted away and they’ve been looking for her, a lot.”

So far, with no luck. Pearl went missing around Pythian and Delaware in Springfield behind O’Reilly’s.

They’ve posted her every day on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and there was a possible sighting by the raildroad tracks at Glenstone and Chestnut on Memorial Day. Unfortunately, by the time Chloe got there, the dog was gone.

Chloe doesn’t think someone picked Pearl up since she’s very people shy and is likely in survival mode now. She says it’s painful to think of her pup, scared and running.

“I think she is probably still running. She’s kind of scared of everything and isn’t keen on going up to people. It’s hard. We were at the lake with my grandparents so I wasn’t able to look for her and I just feel useless, like I wasn’t able to do anything.”

If you see Pearl or know anything, you can contact Chloe at the link below.

Chloe Baker facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states
Widely scattered storms should develop by early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is expected, but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Need rain? We’ve got another chance today.

Latest News

Leigh's Lost and Found: Please keep an eye out for this missing Pit mix puppy
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in...
Federal appeals court halts EPA effort to impose air pollution plan in Missouri
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches overdose death prevention app