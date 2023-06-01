Ozarks Pridefest returns in June; Organizers address politicians concerns over drag show

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are one day away from Pride Month, and celebration plans are underway in downtown Springfield.

The Ozarks Pridefest returns on June 10. The celebration includes 54 sponsors, crafts, an equality parade, and a drag show. Lawmakers have shown concern surrounding the drag show, including the headliner “Crystal Method,” who is a Springfield native and a season 12 contestant in RuPaul’s drag race. State Representative Jamie Gragg, a Republican from Ozark, says he is concerned the drag show will be too sexualized for kids.

“I would like to ask the city of Springfield and its sponsors to reconsider this type of event, as it will expose our children to performances that should not be considered age appropriate for our youth,” said State Rep. Gragg. “My interest here is in protecting our children from themes and experiences their minds are not prepared to comprehend.”

”Pride is not about pushing an agenda or indoctrinating kids. It’s simply about celebrating the queer population’s right to exist,” said Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, the President of Glo Center’s board of directors. “The drag queens here are professionals, and they know that we’re gearing for a family-friendly venue and how to tailor their shows to the venue,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

“When your headliner is an individual that calls himself Crystal Method, I’m not sure what message that’s really trying to say,” said State Rep. Gragg.

”She’s using that name to focus on a real problem facing our community,” said Sherman-Wilkins. “Whether we like it or not, meth impacts the Ozarks, and it’s a way of calling attention to a particular issue.”

Pridefest will have Springfield police and security at the event.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
A few scattered storms are possible Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Chances Stick Around
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

Ozarks Pridefest returns in June, Organizers address local politicians concerns over drag show
Mission Accomplished. Missing World War II Soldier returned to Missouri.
Salute at Melvin Meyer Funeral
Missouri family gets answers after 8 decades of questions regarding a World War II soldier
It's part of an estimated $9.5 million project to replace aging infrastructure, increase...
Work to begin soon on replacing major section of Springfield’s aging sewer system in Doling Park-Pea Ridge Creek areas