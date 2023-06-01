Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, before traveling to Colorado.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan passed the Senate on Thursday and now awaits an expected veto.

The vote was 52-46, with support from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana as well as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent. The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House by a 218-203 vote.

Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. The legislation adds to Republican criticism of the plan, which was halted in November in response to lawsuits from conservative opponents.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

“The president’s student loan schemes do not ‘forgive’ debt, they just shift the burden from those who chose to take out loans onto those who never went to college or already fulfilled their commitment to pay off their loans,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, lead sponsor of the Senate push.

The legislation aims to revoke Biden’s cancellation plan and curtail the Education Department’s ability to cancel student loans in the future. It would rescind Biden’s latest extension of a payment pause that began early in the pandemic. It would retroactively add several months of student loan interest that was waived by Biden’s extension.

The GOP challenge invoked the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to undo recently enacted executive branch regulations. Passing a resolution requires a simple majority in both chambers, but overriding a presidential veto requires two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to do that.

“If Republicans were to get their way and pass this bill into law, people across the country would have relief they are counting on snatched away from them,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
Widely scattered storms should develop by early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is expected, but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Need rain? We’ve got another chance today.
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
Tours begin at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches overdose death prevention app
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks offers free Springfield Cardinals tickets for donors