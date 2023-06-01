Springfield’s mayor focuses on community in annual State of the City address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure delivered his annual State of the City address on Thursday at Evangel University.

While discussing the successes and challenges, the mayor said that there are exciting things coming to the city. The mayor’s seventh State of the City speech began with a discussion of the last two years and the challenges the pandemic presented. He encouraged community members to be inspired by those challenges when moving forward.

The mayor discussed how the poverty level has decreased over the last seven years, beating projected goals. Moving forward, he hopes to continue that trend and increase home ownership in Springfield. He also focused on goals of improving public safety, providing affordable housing, addressing vacant property, addressing poverty, and improving Jordan Creek.

Mayor McClure pressed Springfieldians to become part of the community.

“Each of us can start now, in our own lives, by strengthening our connections and relationships,” said Mayor McClure. “Our individual relationships can help us live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled lives. Make time to share a meal or coffee, or a glass of lemonade with a neighbor. Turn off your digital devices and really listen. Volunteer in the community. The keys to connection are simple but extraordinarily powerful.”

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

View a replay of the livestream here

View the full text of the State of the City address here

View the slideshow here

