Taste of the Ozarks: Sun-dried Tomato Orzo Pasta

Here's a refreshing pasta dish for summer!

Sun-dried Tomato Orzo Pasta

Ingredients:

1 1 lb package Orzo pasta cooked to al dente

3 oz sundried tomatoes with 1 tbsp of oil from a sundried tomato jar

2 burrata balls

4 large fresh basil leaves

1 tsp fresh chopped oregano

3 tbsp shredded parmesan

5 Tbsp olive oil

1.5 Tbsp garlic salt

In a large sauté pan, add olive oil, sundried tomatoes, and oil from a tomato jar over medium heat until warm. Add orzo pasta, garlic salt, and sauté over medium heat, stirring for four minutes. Add herbs and parmesan and stir for an additional minute. Portion pasta into serving dishes. Cut each burrata ball into eight equal pieces and place pieces of burrata directly into warm pasta. Serve immediately.

The recipe serves four to six.

