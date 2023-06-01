WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department posted a video of a cub wandering south Springfield to social media. Witnesses say the adorable cub was last seen near Lark and Kansas Avenue.

Police ask residents in that area to secure trash cans. They remind you not to approach the bear.

Police say they are working with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation to monitor the bear. The department asks you not to call 911 unless you are in danger.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Adrian DeWayne Henagan, 49
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.
Widely scattered storms should develop by early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is expected, but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Friday
A company that used data from the CDC put together the list in which Missouri was ranked 3rd...
Missouri ranks 3rd, Arkansas 5th on list of country’s most unhealthy states

Latest News

Missouri Special Olympics Torch Run passes through Springfield
Widely scattered storms should develop by early afternoon. Locally heavy rain is expected, but...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Friday
Tours begin at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches overdose death prevention app