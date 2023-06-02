Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After wandering around south Springfield on Thursday, a bear cub was hit and killed on James River Freeway.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, the Springfield Police Department was called out to the freeway near Glenstone Avenue. The eastbound off-ramp was closed for half an hour as the Missouri Department of Conservation removed the cub.

Springfield Police received several calls of bear sightings Thursday afternoon. The cub was first spotted near Kansas and Lark.

The police department says bear sightings in the city are rare.

