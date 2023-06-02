Body of eastern Missouri woman found in Shannon County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says human remains of a woman have been found in rural Shannon County.

According to a news release, the remains have been identified as 32-year-old Melinda Louise Wilkinson of Leadington, Mo.

Her family reported her missing on May 7, 2023.

On May 30, authorities found Wilkinson’s car abandoned in the Rocky Falls area of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways National Park. Multiple agencies, including a dog rescue team, searched the area for Wilkinson.

On Friday, authorities found her body in a remote area near the national park.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating her death, but do not suspect foul play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police reveal a cause of death for Cassville, Mo., doctor; body found in Beaver Lake
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
Crash kills 2 motorcyclists near Cassville, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Nate Coulter executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) poses for...
Suit challenges Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
Suit challenges Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
Storms on Saturday should stay west of highway 65
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer, Slightly Drier Weekend
Thanks to Mother Nature's handling of spring, one berry farm in the Ozarks is looking at a head...
Blueberry season returns to the Ozarks