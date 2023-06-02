CATCH-A-CROOK: Armed robber remains on the run following Saddlebrooke convenience store holdup

The Christian County sheriff released video of the gunpoint robbery in hopes of identifying the man.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) -

May 14, 2023 7:15 a.m. Saddlebrooke convenience store off Highway 65(Christian County Sheriff's Office)

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber who remains on the run. He held up the Saddlebrooke Convenience Store on May 14 at around 7:15 a.m. Sheriff Brad Cole says the man stole about $2,000 in cash after pointing a gun at the clerk behind the counter.

May 14, 2023 7:15 a.m. Saddlebrooke convenience store off Highway 65(Christian County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video shows the robber grabbing the cash from the drawer and ordering the employee to get down on the floor, before running out of the business.

Sheriff Cole says the thief did not fire any shots. The employee asked to be taken to the hospital after hyperventilating and told deputies he felt his blood pressure was high. Paramedics arrived and took the clerk to the emergency room for treatment after evaluating him.

Christian County detectives believe the robber and a driver left the area in a black 2013...
Christian County detectives believe the robber and a driver left the area in a black 2013 model Lincoln MKZ with black wheels. Tip Line: 417-582-1030(Christian County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe the robber left the business in a black 2013 model Lincoln MKZ with black wheels. They believe someone else may have been driving the getaway vehicle.

Detectives believe the man left in a black 2013 model Lincoln MKZ with black wheels.(Christian County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man or have any information on this armed robbery, call the Christian County Dispatch Center at 417-582-1030.

Christian County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Christian County Sheriff's Office
