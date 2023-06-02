Construction site dealing with thefts

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Fulton County is investigating thefts at an Arkansas Department of Transportation bridge construction site.

Theieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site near Spring River.

ArDOT Resident Engineer Adam Watson said spreader chains are costly and could cause slowdowns in completing the project.

“On this project, the contractor has been using these chains to set a steel beam in place, and without these chains, it makes it a task that’s almost impossible to complete,” Watson said.

Watson added it was frustrating that someone chose to steal from the site.

“It’s very frustrating when people decide to steal. The goal is to build a quality product in the most efficient time frame possible, and when people decide to steal, it can create delays on projects for days or even weeks,” Watson said.

Call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on the equipment’s whereabouts.

